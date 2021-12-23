Komodo Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $99.11 million and $5.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00326349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00139480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00088077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,305,791 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

