Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $35.58

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $36.58. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 7,588 shares changing hands.
PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
