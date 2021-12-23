Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $35.58

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $36.58. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 7,588 shares changing hands.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

