Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.27. Kraton shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 166,864 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.
In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,810,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 404,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 440,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 335,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)
Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.
