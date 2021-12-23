Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.27. Kraton shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 166,864 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Kraton alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,810,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 404,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 440,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 335,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.