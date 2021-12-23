Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

