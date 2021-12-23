Kristi Ann Matus Sells 10,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,375. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,474,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,589,000 after purchasing an additional 889,753 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equitable by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

