KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Capitalization Hits $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00209417 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

