Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $74.65. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

