Kylin (KYL) Price Reaches $0.18

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $653,403.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00211802 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.