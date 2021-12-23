L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.20. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 4,258 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

In other news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

