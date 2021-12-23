L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LHX opened at $206.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

