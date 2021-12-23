Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,012,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $63,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $304.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

