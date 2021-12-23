Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.33

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.33 ($25.09) and traded as high as €24.42 ($27.44). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.42 ($27.44), with a volume of 91,233 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.33.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

