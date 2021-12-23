Lamden Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and $888,670.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.