Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $710.22

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.22 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 758.60 ($10.02). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 754.40 ($9.97), with a volume of 1,314,368 shares traded.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.12) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.18).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 722.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 710.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($425,403.10). Also, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,868.49).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

