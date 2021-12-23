Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $350,165.64 and approximately $74,898.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

