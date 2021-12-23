Landshare Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Landshare has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00007441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $481,581.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,792,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,686 coins.

Buying and Selling Landshare

