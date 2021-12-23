Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading 6% Higher

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.48. 5,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 96,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $612.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.65.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,582,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

