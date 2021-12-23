Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce sales of $134.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $507.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.