Lattice Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $469,117.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $469,117.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

