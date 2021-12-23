LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 0.4%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $34.92. Approximately 20,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

