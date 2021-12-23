Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621,559 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.27% of Lear worth $118,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

