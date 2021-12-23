Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.13% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

