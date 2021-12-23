Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,042 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.69. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $136.82.

