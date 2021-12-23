Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $24,909,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $432.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

