Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Stock Price Down 2%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 9,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

