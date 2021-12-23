LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. LGI Homes reported earnings of $5.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 33.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.16. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,781. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

