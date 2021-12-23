Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,775 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $54,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13,187.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.60. 2,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

