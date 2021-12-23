LinkEye (LET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $193,252.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

