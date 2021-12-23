Lisk Price Hits $2.61 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $336.15 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001759 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.