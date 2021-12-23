Litecoin Cash Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $842.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,035.62 or 0.99914017 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,257,856 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

