Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse stock opened at $299.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

