loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 3.7%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 8,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

LDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.