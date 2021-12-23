Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

