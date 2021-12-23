Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

Several research firms recently commented on L. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L opened at C$103.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.13. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $1,636,894 in the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.