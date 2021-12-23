Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.29 million and $387,071.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,928,726 coins and its circulating supply is 22,853,299 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

