Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

