Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

