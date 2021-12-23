Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.03. Loop Industries shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 999.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 160,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.