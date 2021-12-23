Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $305.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00209472 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,716,100 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

