Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.51. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 265,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$240.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.8255769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

