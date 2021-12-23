LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $670.14

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €670.14 ($752.97) and traded as high as €711.60 ($799.55). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €701.50 ($788.20), with a volume of 309,981 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($882.02) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($824.72) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($814.61) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €717.25 ($805.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €692.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €670.14.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

