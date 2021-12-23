Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.95

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 123425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

