M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Down 2.7%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $49.92. 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTHRF. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.

