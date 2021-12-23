Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

About Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

