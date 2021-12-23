Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Reduced by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

