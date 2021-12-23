Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Reduced by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

