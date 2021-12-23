ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MANT stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

