Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 1.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 7,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

