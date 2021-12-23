Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.66. 165,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,224,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
