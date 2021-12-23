Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.66. 165,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,224,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

