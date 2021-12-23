Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,765 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,444. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

